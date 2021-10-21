Three PHCs in Bidar, among five in State, bag quality certification

Of the five Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State that received the Union Government’s quality certification for offering quality services to people, three are in Bidar district.

As per information provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the PHC in Chintaki in the district bagged the quality certification by meeting all criteria. And, PHCs in Dhannura (S) and Kushnoor (T) villages were given the certification with conditionality by meeting four of the five criteria.

As per information shared by the Bidar district administration, National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) was implemented by Central Quality Supervisory Committee at the national level, State Quality Assurance Committee at the State level and the District Quality Assurance Committee at the district level.

The PHCs were assessed in August under eight areas of concern — service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome. Each facility had to pass through internal, district level and the State level assessments before going to the national level assessments. At each level, a facility had to score more than 70% to go to the next level.

As many as 19 departments in district hospitals, 17 departments in taluk hospitals, 12 departments in Community Health Centres, six departments in Primary Health Centres, 12 departments in Urban Primary Health Centre and 12 departments in Health and Wellness Centre were subjected to quality assessment.

“I feel happy that three of the five PHCs that have obtained quality certification from the Union Government are from Bidar. I thank all the officials and other stakeholders, especially District Health and Family Welfare Officer, whose efforts made it possible,” Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R., who is also the head of the District Quality Assurance Committee, told The Hindu.

The district administration also felicitated doctors Gayathri, Devaki Nagure and Faisal, heads of Chinthaki, Dhannura (S) and Kushnoor (T) PHCs, respectively, for their efforts.

The other medical facilities in the State that have obtained the quality certification are Doddashivara PHC in Kolar district and Ginigera PHC in Koppal district.