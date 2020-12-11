Three persons of family die in road mishap

Tragedy struck the family of Ramesh, a resident of T.K. Layout in the city, when the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a four-wheeler on Thursday night, killing three of them and leaving another injured.

Ramesh, 40, was returning from the house of his in-laws in Siddalingapura on the outskirts of the city along with his wife Usha, 36, and two children Monisha, 5, and Siddharth, 3.

A four-wheeler, which was coming from the opposite direction, toppled over the road divider and collided with their vehicle near the junction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway and Outer Ring Road, killing three of them - Ramesh, Usha and Monisha – and seriously injuring Siddharth, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ramesh, who works as a cashier in a restaurant, and his family had spent the entire day at the house of the in-laws on Thursday and were returning in the night when the mishap took place.

Senior police officials including Commissioner of Police Chandragupta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna visited the spot, which is near the Dandi Maramma Temple on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. A case has been registered by Narasimharaja Traffic police.

The police have seized the four-wheeler. The bodies of the dead were shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) while the three-year-old was undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital, police said.