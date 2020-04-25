Three persons booked for jumping home quarantine

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that three persons have been booked for jumping home quarantine.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, he said around 179 persons who were in institutional quarantine have been released and instructed to remain at home for the next 14 days.

“As per the government order, we are using their mobile phones for geofencing to ensure that they don’t go out of the restricted area. Besides this, we have also deployed officials to watch over them,” Mr. Patil said.

He said all those who have been sent home have been given ration that would last for at least a month. He said the first positive patient in the district would be released from hospital on Monday. “All other 38 patients are also fine,” he said.

He said that contact tracing of medical student is underway.