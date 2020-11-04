Three people accused for assault arrested on the outskirts of Hassan

Sunil, Suri and Pratap were wanted in an assault case registered on October 22.

Hassan police, on Tuesday night arrested three persons wanted in an assault case after opening fire at one of the accused, who allegedly attacked a police officer with a knife. Basavaraj B., Sub-Inspector of Hassan Rural Police Station (PSI) suffered injuries in the late-night operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers led by Suresh P., Inspector of Hassan Rural Circle, surrounded Sunil, Suri and Pratap, who were wanted in an assault case registered on October 22. They had been absconding since the case was registered. The police had information that they had gathered in a vacant land at S.M.K rishna Layout on the outskirts of Hassan on Wednesday evening.

When the police reached the spot in two vehicles, the accused attempted to flee after assaulting the police. Sunil attempted escape by attacking Mr. Basavaraj with a knife. The accused then allegedly turned towards Mr. Suresh, prompting the officer to open fire. The accused suffered injury to his right leg.

The police succeeded in taking all the three into custody. The PSI and the Sunil were admitted to a hospital in Hassan.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and others visited the spot and enquired about the injured at the hospital. Following this incident, Mr. Suresh has filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police against the three accused.