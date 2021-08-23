Three of family washed away in Bagalkot

The police, with the help of local fishermen, found the body of the man. The other two bodies are yet to be found

A couple and their daughter on vacation, drowned in the Malaprabha river in Bagalkot on August 22.

Vishwanath Mavinamarad, 40, his wife, Sridevi, 35 and their daughter Nandini, 12, died.

The family from Ron in Gadag district had been visiting temples in Banashankari and Badami. They came to the Shiva Yoga Mandir, a lingayat mutt, near Badami by noon. After offering prayers, they sat on the banks of the river and had lunch.

Nandini went to wash her hands in the river, but was caught in the strong currents.

The couple, who were shocked to see this, jumped into the river, and tried to save the child. But they were washed away too.

A case has been registered in the Badami police station.