Three of family killed, two injured as lorry collides with auto in Dharwad

Three members of a family were killed and two were seriously injured in a road accident in Dharwad on Sunday.

Thirty-five-year-old autorickshaw driver Ramesh Hanchimani, his 55-year-old relative Marevva Hanchimani and her seven-year-old grandson Pranav were killed on the spot when a lorry collided with their autorickshaw.

The accident occurred in Sampige Nagar on the outskirts of Dharwad.

Two more passengers, Marevva’s 25-year-old daughter in-law Renuka Hanchimani and her four-year-old other grandson Pruthvi suffered serious injuries.

They are undergoing treatment in the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi. The four-year-old child’s condition is critical.

The truck driver took a sudden turn to avoid stray cattle on the road and collided with the autorickshaw, the police said.

The victims were going to the railway station to catch a train to Bengaluru.

The Traffic Police, who picked up the lorry driver for questioning, have registered a case.

Meanwhile, outraged over the accident, some residents of the area staged a protest on Dharwad-Alnavar Road.

They blocked the road for a few hours. They complained against the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Council for failing to control the movement of stray cattle on the road that connects Karnataka and Goa.

They also demanded the expansion of the road, installation of traffic signals, speed-breakers and speed guns and other measures to control traffic.

They dispersed after assurances from MLA Arvind Bellad and Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi who visited the spot and interacted with the residents.

