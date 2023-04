April 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Ilkal in Bagalkot district on Monday.

Shamid Sab, Moula Sab and Himambi, all of Kidadur Nayak family in Tavargeri in Bagalkot district, died when their vehicle hit a road separator on a bridge near MK Dhaba near Ilkal, the police said.

They were going to Tavargeri from Vijayapura, after a visit to the the Syed Ali Shah Dargah in Vijayapura. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT