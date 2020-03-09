Three of family killed as SUV overturns

Three of a family, including a baby boy, were killed and another was seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Lakkundi village in Gadag district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Boodi Basaveshwar Temple on the outskirts of Lakkundi village. The deceased have been identified as Prameela Maski (70), Poornima Hakkapakki (45) and 17-month-old boy Arya of Gangavati.

The SUV belonged to Koppal District president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat Shivakumar Hakkapakki, who, along with his son, survived the accident miraculously.

Mr. Shivakumar’s father in-law, who sustained grievous injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Gadag.

Mr. Shivakumar and his family were reportedly going to Navalgund in Dharwad district to offer Harake (a religious vow) to the Ramalinga Holi Kamanna. The Gadag Rural Police have registered a case.