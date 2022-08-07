Karnataka

Three of family killed after car crashes into dargah wall near Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi August 07, 2022 14:33 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 14:33 IST

Three members of a family died when their car hit a roadside dargah in Jigalur village near Dharwad on August 7.

Hanumantappa Bevinakatti, Renuka Bevinakatti and their son Ravindra died on the spot, when the car hit the side wall of the building.

They were returning from Bengaluru after attending a family function. The driver seems to have lost control and hit the building, police said. A team of officers from Kundagol police station visited the spot and are investigating further.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
road accident
Read more...