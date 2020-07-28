Three of family found dead

Three persons of a family were found dead in Yadgud village in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

It was said that Tammanna Giddali (35), his children Niranjan (9) and Chinnavva (2) died in their sleep in their house.

The police suspected that domestic troubles led to the tragedy. Tammanna had fought with his wife and had sent her to her parents. He went to meet her at his in-laws village on Monday, where they fought again.

He felt dejected and decided to end his life, a police officer said and added that . the bodies were discovered by Tammanna’s neighbours on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in the Hukkeri Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)