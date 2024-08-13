GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three of family found dead in Shivamogga

Published - August 13, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Three people of a family were found dead in a house on Old Tirthahalli Road in Shivamogga city on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Bhuvaneshwari, brother Mohan, and son Darshan. It is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, it is not clear what prompted them to take such a decision. Bhuvaneshwari’s husband died a few years ago. Mohan was unmarried.

The police suspect that they attempted suicide on Monday. Their relatives called them over phone but there was no response from them. The incident came to light when the relatives visited their house on Tuesday.

The Doddapete police have registered the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

