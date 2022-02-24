Three of family found dead in Hassan

The family owns a fuel station on Belur Road on the outskirts of Hassan

A businessman, his wife and their son reportedly ended their life by consuming poison at their residence in Hemavathi Nagar in Hassan on Thursday. Sathya Prasad, 47, and his wife Annapurna, 44, were found dead in the bedroom. And, their son, Gowrav, around 20, who was battling for life was admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Science, where he breathed his last.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning through Sathya Prasad’s 80-year-old mother, who was staying in a room on the first floor of the house. As she did not get breakfast by 9.30 a.m., she called her son over the phone. There was no response. She called up her relatives, who later visited the house and found the bodies. Gowrav still had pulse and he was shifted to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told the media that the police had not found a death note at the residence, but two bottles of pesticide had been found. They had brought breakfast from outside. “It is not clear when they ended their lives. Sathya Prasad was running a petrol bunk on Belur Road, which he had taken on lease. The post-mortem report would reveal more information about the cause of death”, he said.

According to Sathya Prasad’s friends, he had borrowed money from many people and was facing difficulty paying them back. The documents of the house he had purchased were also not clear. Besides that, he had approached friends for loans recently. Sathya Prasad had conducted the upanayana ceremony for his son last week.

Pension Mohalla police have registered a case.

(Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)