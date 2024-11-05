GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three of family drown in lake in Chickballapur

Published - November 05, 2024 07:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A family get-together turned tragic as three members drowned in a lake in Kambathanahalli village on the outskirts of Chickballapur on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjith, 27, a native of Pathapalli, Srinivaspur taluk, Ramya N., 24, resident of Bidadi near Abbanakuppe, and Abhilash Lakshminaryanappa, 21, resident of Kittaganahalli.

The victims were relatives who had come to the village to attend a family lunch arranged at the farmhouse after Deepavali celebrations.

After lunch, the trio wandered around the farmhouse and reached the pond filled with rainwater. Ramya ventured into the pond to play and lost balance due to the silt and started drowning. Ranjith and Abhilash jumped into the lake to rescue her, but they did not know swimming and drowned. The pond was 20 ft. deep, the police said.

