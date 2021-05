Belagavi

26 May 2021 18:32 IST

Three persons of a family died of COVID-19 related complications at Yeli Munnoli village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Advocate S.S. Manjal, his brother Mahesh and mother Indumati died in private hospitals. Shankar Rao, the advocate’s father, is under treatment for the infection at a private hospital in Hubballi.

