Three of a gang arrested for robbing ASI’s house at gunpoint

November 15, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chickballapura police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three men who robbed the house of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and fired at his son for resisting them on November 9.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, 35, employee of a bakery in Uttar Pradesh, his associates Jamsheed Khan, 27, a carpenter by profession and a resident of U.P., and Pathan Mohammed Haris Khan, a mobile technician from Andhra Pradesh.

The police also recovered four country-made pistols with 49 rounds of ammunition, cash of ₹3.4 lakh, 72 grams of gold valuables and silver articles, and a car that the accused used to commit the offence.

On the day of the incident, the accused barged into the house of ASI Narayanaswamy, held his wife and daughter-in-law hostage and pushed him out of the house. When Sharath, son of Narayanaswamy, tried to rescue his mother and wife, the accused fired at him and escaped with the valuables.

Sharath was rushed to a district hospital later and is said to be critical. Considering the magnitude of the case, five special teams were formed to track down the accused.

The police have booked the accused under robbery, attempt to murder, and also under various sections of the Arms Act.