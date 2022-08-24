Three of a family killed in road accident in Ballari

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 24, 2022 20:06 IST

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed on the spot and a three-year-old girl sustained injuries in an accident on Kaul Bazar Flyover in Ballari on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Veeresh, 35, his wife Anjali, 30, and their son Dinesh. Their daughter Anita, who was injured, was rushed to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Veeresh, who was a teacher at Morarji Desai Residential School in Chelagurki, Chellagurki near Ballari, was returning home with his family, when their bike was hit by a lorry near Elu Makkala Tayamma Temple.

The police have arrested the lorry driver and said that rash driving by the driver was the reason for the accident. A case was registered at Ballari Traffic police.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath said that all the three died owing to head injuries, and none of them were wearing helmets.

“The bike driver attempted to overtake a vehicle on the flyover from the right side. But he had to return to his lane as there was a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. As he returned to his lane, the lorry which was behind hit the bike. Those on the bike fell down and suffered head injuries after hitting the pavement. Three of them died on the spot and the girl who sustained injuries was rushed to hospital,” Mr. Adavath said.

“People don’t understand the importance of wearing helmets despite our best efforts and awareness initiatives,” Mr. Adavath added.

