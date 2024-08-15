Three of a family found dead in Chanarayapatna taluk

A person, his wife, and their daughter were found dead in a canal near Bagur in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas, 43, his wife, Shwetha, 36, and his daughter Nagashree, 13. They were residents of Kere Street in Channarayapatna town. After they went missing on Tuesday, the relatives filed a missing persons’ complaint with Channarayapatna Police. The bodies of Srinivas and Shwetha were found in the Hemavati canal near Bagur on Wednesday. Later on Thursday, their daughter Nagashree’s body was retrieved from the canal water.

Srinivas was working as a taxi driver, and his wife was a teacher at a private school. Srinivas had borrowed loans from friends and relatives. He had been struggling to clear the loan. It is suspected that he decided to end his life along with the family members because he was unable to bear the burden of loans.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)