ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family drown in canal in H.D. Kote

October 01, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Saraguru police recovering the bodies from the canal in H.D. Kote taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Three persons of a family drowned in a canal near Changowdanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk on Saturday evening.

The family of Mohammed Kafeel, 42, a native of Changowdanahalli residing in Bengaluru, was in the village to attend the funeral of relative in Saraguru. His daughter Saira Banu went to wash her hands and feet from the water in the right bank canal of Nugu reservoir on Saturday evening. She slipped and fell into the canal.

Immediately, her father Kafeel and mother Shavara Banu rushed to the rescue of their daughter and got into the canal. However, all the three drowned in the canal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police reached the canal after receiving information about the tragedy and managed to bring out the three bodies. The post-mortem was performed at Sargur Government Hospital and a case has been registered at Saraguru police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US