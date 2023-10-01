Three of a family drown in canal in H.D. Kote

October 01, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Three persons of a family drowned in a canal near Changowdanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk on Saturday evening.

The family of Mohammed Kafeel, 42, a native of Changowdanahalli residing in Bengaluru, was in the village to attend the funeral of relative in Saraguru. His daughter Saira Banu went to wash her hands and feet from the water in the right bank canal of Nugu reservoir on Saturday evening. She slipped and fell into the canal.

Immediately, her father Kafeel and mother Shavara Banu rushed to the rescue of their daughter and got into the canal. However, all the three drowned in the canal.

The police reached the canal after receiving information about the tragedy and managed to bring out the three bodies. The post-mortem was performed at Sargur Government Hospital and a case has been registered at Saraguru police station.