August 31, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former ministers M.R. Seetharam, actor Umashree and former Enforcement Directorate officer H.P. Sudham Das took oath as members of the Legislative Council of Karnataka on August 31.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot had cleared the nomination of three members to the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature a few days ago.

Mr. Seetharam and Ms Umashree had earlier served as Ministers in the Siddaramaiah government.

Mr. Das joined the Congress before the 2023 Assembly elections. He belongs to the SC (Left) community. He becomes a member of the Council for the first time.

