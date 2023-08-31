ADVERTISEMENT

Three nominated MLCs take oath in Karnataka

August 31, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (2nd from right) greets new MLCs H.P. Sudham Das, Umashree and M.R. Seetharam on August 31, 2023. At right is Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Former ministers M.R. Seetharam, actor Umashree and former Enforcement Directorate officer H.P. Sudham Das took oath as members of the Legislative Council of Karnataka on August 31.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot had cleared the nomination of three members to the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature a few days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seetharam and Ms Umashree had earlier served as Ministers in the Siddaramaiah government.

Mr. Das joined the Congress before the 2023 Assembly elections. He belongs to the SC (Left) community. He becomes a member of the Council for the first time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US