Three new hospitals to come up in Kalaburagi

May 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that Kalaburagi will become a healthcare hub with the establishment of three more hospitals, a trauma centre, an exclusive mother and child hospital and a government superspecialty hospital.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr. Patil said that a one-acre land available adjacent to the existing Kidwai Cancer Hospital in the city will be utilised for establishing all the three hospitals that will benefit the people of the region.

Dr. Patil added that the projects will be commenced soon after holding a discussion with the State Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has formulated a 10-point programme for the comprehensive development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Dr. Patil said and added that all the 10 programmes will be implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Replying to a question about the death of a patient due to lack of oxygen supply in Kidwai Hospital, Dr. Patil said that immediate steps will be taken to ensure adequate oxygen supply. An oxygen plant will also be set up for the Kidwai Hospital, he added.

Congress legislators were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.