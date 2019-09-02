Three new cases of diphtheria at girl’s hostel in Kalaburagi

As many as 24 suspected cases of diphtheria have been reported at GIMS Girl Hostel in the last two days here.

GIMS Medical Superintendent R. Shivakumar said that three new cases of diphtheria — involving two students and one staff member, were reported on Sunday.

This takes the total number of diphtheria cases to 24.

Screening

All the 110 students residing in the girl’s hostel were screened by the ENT Department as they were suffering from fever, sore throat and patch over tonsils.

Oral antibiotics

Dr. Shivakumar said that the remaining students who were in close contact with those suspected to have diphtheria are being treated with oral antibiotics.