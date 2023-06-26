Three nabbed in double murder case in Hunsur

June 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hunsur town police took two more persons into custody, including a minor, in connection with a double murder case reported from a saw mill in Hunsur recently, taking the total number of arrests to three.

While the main accused, a 23-year-old youth, had already been arrested, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar said two abettors in the crime, including a minor, have also been taken into custody.

Two elderly watchmen employed by the saw mill were found murdered on June 21. The accused had allegedly delivered fatal blows on the victims – Venkatesh,75, and Shanmukha, 65 – in the gruesome murder.

The accused were reportedly addicted to drugs, police said, adding that they allegedly targeted the elderly watchmen so that they can rob them of the money needed to indulge in their vices. The accused took away some money after rummaging the clothes of their victims after allegedly killing them.

The police, which took up the investigation of the case, came across a CCTV footage showing three persons entering the saw mill. Based on the clues, they arrested the accused.

While the man accused, who has a record of extortion and robbery, is already in judicial custody, one more person arrested was produced before the court and was also remanded in judicial custody. The minor has been sent to a remand home, police said.