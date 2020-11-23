Three nabbed for robbing labourers

MYSURU

Police have recovered two cellphones

The police have nabbed three persons for allegedly robbing money and mobile phones from labourers who were resting in a temporary shed put up along the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway.

Around 11 p.m. on November 18, the accused allegedly barged into the temporary shed put up by the labourers near Siddalingapura on the outskirts of Mysuru and began assaulting them with canes. The labourers, who were taking rest, were threatened with dire circumstances before they were forced to hand over their money and mobile phones.

After a police complaint was lodged in Metagalli police station, the police nabbed Sharat, 19, a resident of Chikkanahalli Cross in Pandavapura in Mandya district, Sharat M.B., 20, a resident of Maratikyathanahalli in Mysuru taluk, and Srinivas, 32, a resident of Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru on Sunday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted a motorcycle parked in front of a house in Holenarsipura in Hassan district some time back and used it to commit the robbery on November 18.

The police has recovered two mobile phones that the accused had snatched from the labourers, besides ₹400 cash and the motorcycle. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has appreciated the police personnel involved in the operation.