Three murdered at Yermarus Camp

Family strife turned into a tragedy with three being murdered at Yermarus Camp in Raichur district late on Tuesday.

According to the police, Santoshi (45), Vaishnavi (20) and Arati (16) were brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by Vaishnavi’s husband Sai Sourabh.

The police said that the accused Sai Sourabh and the deceased Vaishnavi were married six months ago.

After a rift between the couple over domestic reasons, Vaishnavi left the accused and started living with her mother and sister at Yermarus Camp on the outskirts of Raichur.

They added that Vaishnavi had also filed a case seeking divorce from her husband.

The police, who received information, rushed to the spot and secured it before shifting the bodies for autopsy.

“Four teams of police officers have been formed to arrest the accused. A Forensics Science team from Kalaburagi has come to inspect the spot of crime,” a senior police officer said.