Three municipality employees suspended, one dismissed for dereliction of duty in Yadgir CMC

October 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has placed three employees working in various capacities under different municipalities under suspension and dismissed another outsource employee from service on the charges of dereliction of duty and negligence.

Shivaleela, SDC, Channappa, tax collector, Hanumanth Ashinal, content manager, were suspended and Krishnappa, computer operator, was dismissed. The Deputy Commissioner stated in the order that the employees were involved in transferring properties of survey number 391/1,2 belonging to Yadgir CMC to private persons by creating fake documents. The incident came to light when the then Commissioner wrote a letter to the Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi, and sought action.

Ms. Susheela then formed a committee heading Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir to conduct enquiry and based on the report, she passed the order against the employees.

Shivaleela is working at Kembhavi TMC, Channappa at Kakkera TMC, and Hanumanth Ashinal at Shahapur CM.