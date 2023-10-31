HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three municipality employees suspended, one dismissed for dereliction of duty in Yadgir CMC

October 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has placed three employees working in various capacities under different municipalities under suspension and dismissed another outsource employee from service on the charges of dereliction of duty and negligence.

Shivaleela, SDC, Channappa, tax collector, Hanumanth Ashinal, content manager, were suspended and Krishnappa, computer operator, was dismissed. The Deputy Commissioner stated in the order that the employees were involved in transferring properties of survey number 391/1,2 belonging to Yadgir CMC to private persons by creating fake documents. The incident came to light when the then Commissioner wrote a letter to the Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi, and sought action.

Ms. Susheela then formed a committee heading Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir to conduct enquiry and based on the report, she passed the order against the employees.

Shivaleela is working at Kembhavi TMC, Channappa at Kakkera TMC, and Hanumanth Ashinal at Shahapur CM.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.