Three more U.K. returnees test positive for new strain

Bengaluru

31 December 2020 23:16 IST

State reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Three more U.K. returnees in Bengaluru have tested positive for the mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant. The genome sequencing reports of the three samples done at NIMHANS have been sent to the Centre on Thursday evening and will be announced on Friday.

With this, 10 U.K. returnees in the State have tested positive for the new strain.

Sources said while two of the samples had been sent to NIMHANS from the lab at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, one had come from NIV’s Bengaluru unit.

While 33 U.K. returnees have tested positive through RT-PCR for COVID, NIMHANS has received 31 samples for genome sequencing till Thursday. The process has been completed for 27 samples so far.

New cases

Meanwhile, the State on Thursday reported 952 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,19,496. With nine deaths, the toll rose to 12,090. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,282 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,96,116. Of the remaining 11,271 active patients, 194 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.82%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.94%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 554 cases, taking its tally to 3,88,386. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,317. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 7,233. As many as 1,15,451 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,06,363 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,40,78,158.