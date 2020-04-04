Three more test positive in Dakshina Kannada

With three more positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Dakshina Kannada, the number of active patients under treatment in the district rose to 12 on Saturday.

According to a bulletin from the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and a bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, a 63-year-old female, who is a native of Udupi district, tested positive. She has a travel history of returning from Dubai to Mangaluru International Airport on March 21.

It said that a 43-year-old male from Thumbe in Bantwal taluk and a 52-year-old male from Thokkottu in Dakshina Kannada also tested positive. They had attended the religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi from March 13 to March 18.

All the three persons have been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Of 12 patients under treatment in Mangaluru, four are from Kerala, one each from Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, and the remaining six are from Dakshina Kannada.