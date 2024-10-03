Three more Pakistani nationals held in Bengaluru

Continuing investigations into the recent arrest of Pakistani nationals in Bengaluru, the Jigani police have tracked down another couple and their minor daughter, who are allegedly Pakistani nationals living in Peenya under false identities.

The accused — Syed Tariq, 51, his wife Anila Tariq, 48, and their 13-year-old daughter — were living in a rented house using the names Chouhan and Deepali Chouhan, said the police. Their arrest was made based on the information provided by Rashid Ali Siddiqui, who, along with his wife and in-laws, is currently in police custody. The family reportedly came to the city from Pakistan via the porous Bangladesh border and lived in various places, including Chennai, before moving to Bengaluru.

Rashid Ali was living with his family in Rajapura and operated an eatery while engaging in preaching activities assigned to him by his handler. The accused was part of the Pakistan-based Mehdi Foundation and had been instructed to spread messages of their religious leader while receiving funds, said the police.

The police suspect that more individuals connected to this network may be present in and around Bengaluru, and investigations are on to track them down. Four special teams have been set up and they are working on different angles of the case, said a senior police officer.

Rashid Ali reportedly entered India using a fake passport and has been residing near Jigani since 2018. He moved to Bengaluru on the instructions of preacher Younus Algohar.