Three more lives lost for want of test report

Bengaluru

03 July 2020 22:57 IST

Unable to get admission in hospitals, three more non-COVID-19 patients lost their lives on Friday in Bengaluru.

All three deceased — a senior male citizen from Kachakaranahalli, a 52-year-old male from Kamakshipalya and a 45-year-old female resident of Samatenahalli in Hoskote — were allegedly denied admission in private hospitals as they had not got COVID-19 tests done.

Several hospitals

The Kachakaranahalli resident, who had high temperature for the last three days, was refused admission in several hospitals despite his family members running from one hospital to another. “We were asked to get a COVID-19 test done and then bring him. But his condition deteriorated and he died this morning at home,” said a family member.

The second patient, who developed sudden chest pain while on a walk in a park in Kamakshipalya, was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his fellow walkers. “But, they did not admit him and asked us to get a COVID-19 test done. He breathed his last in front of the hospital,” said one of his fellow walkers.

Similarly, the family of the deceased woman, who slipped and fell near her house two days ago and suffered a head injury, first took her to a small hospital in Hoskote. “But as she had developed a blood clot in her head, doctors told us to shift her to a hospital with a ventilator facility. We knocked on the doors of at least four hospitals, but were refused admission. Her swab was taken at the first hospital but reports were awaited, and she died early morning on Friday,” said her daughter Jasmine.

Stringent action

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said no hospital can refuse treatment to patients for want of a COVID-19 test.

“Stringent action will be initiated against such hospitals to the extent of cancelling their KPME licence, if they refuse treatment to patients,” he said.