Three more from North Karnataka clear UPSC exam

May 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Three more youth from North Karnataka have cleared the UPSC civil services examination.

Satish Shreeshail Somajal of Hiremasali village near Indi in Vijayapura district has obtained all-India 588th rank. He is a past student of the Sainik School in Vijayapura. His father runs a petty shop in Hiremasali.

Yalaguresh Nayak of Saroor Tanda in Vijayapura district has secured the 890th rank in his fourth attempt. He wrote the examination in Kannada medium. A B.Com graduate, he was a beneficiary of the State government’s free IAS coaching in New Delhi. He discontinued it for some reason and came back to Bengaluru to study.

Adinath Tamadaddi from Ugar village in Belagavi district has obtained all-India 566th rank.

