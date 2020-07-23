Three more deaths in Bidar

The Supermarket area in Kalaburagi was crowded on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

23 July 2020 08:10 IST

Bidar reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the toll in the district to 66.

As per information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the district also saw 77 new cases. As many as 186 people were discharged. With the new cases and discharged patients, the total number of infected persons rose to 1,546 and the active cases came down to 457.

Kalaburagi reported 175 new cases and a death. With the new cases, the total number of infected persons in the district jumped to 3,141 which included 59 deaths and 1,881 people discharged. There are 1,211 active cases in the district as on Wednesday.

Ballari reported 134 new cases taking the number of infected persons in the district to 2,989 which included 62 deaths and 1,371 discharged patients.

With the withdrawal of lockdown orders soon after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s public announcement on Tuesday, life came back to almost normal across Kalyana Karnataka region. All shops were open and business was as usual. Markets were heavily crowded in certain areas such as the Supermarket area in Kalaburagi and people were seen transacting their business unmindful of social distancing.