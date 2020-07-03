Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kalaburagi

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kalaburagi on Friday, taking the toll to 22.
As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 58-year-old man (P-15,463) with co-morbidities of Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Ischaemic Heart Disease (IHD), and hypertension was admitted on June 30 and died on the same day. His swab later tested positive for COVID-19. A 25-year-old woman (P-16,785) with CKD and Pancytopenia who was admitted on June 28 died on Friday, while a 46-year-old woman with DM who was admitted on June 30 died the next day. Her swab later tested positive.
The district also reported 72 new cases on Friday, taking the total number cases to 1,560. This number includes the 1,143 people who have been discharged. There were 395 active cases in the district as on Friday.
Ballari reported a death and 97 new cases, taking the toll to 34 and the total number of cases to 1,081, including the 495 people discharged after recovery. Bidar also reported a death and 28 new cases, taking the number of deaths to 22 and cases to 675, including the 500 people discharged after recovery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath