Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kalaburagi

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kalaburagi on Friday, taking the toll to 22.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 58-year-old man (P-15,463) with co-morbidities of Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Ischaemic Heart Disease (IHD), and hypertension was admitted on June 30 and died on the same day. His swab later tested positive for COVID-19. A 25-year-old woman (P-16,785) with CKD and Pancytopenia who was admitted on June 28 died on Friday, while a 46-year-old woman with DM who was admitted on June 30 died the next day. Her swab later tested positive.

The district also reported 72 new cases on Friday, taking the total number cases to 1,560. This number includes the 1,143 people who have been discharged. There were 395 active cases in the district as on Friday.

Ballari reported a death and 97 new cases, taking the toll to 34 and the total number of cases to 1,081, including the 495 people discharged after recovery. Bidar also reported a death and 28 new cases, taking the number of deaths to 22 and cases to 675, including the 500 people discharged after recovery.