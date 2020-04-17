Three more cases of monkey fever

Three persons have tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, in the district since Thursday.

On Thursday, a 44-year-old woman from Muppane village in the Sharavathi backwater region in Sagar taluk tested positive for KFD. She was suffering from high fever and pain in joints since April 12. She has been hospitalised and is being closely monitored. Another woman from Thorebailu village in Tirthahalli taluk who was suffering from fatigue and high fever was diagnosed for KFD on Thursday.

The blood samples of a 45-year-old woman from Konandur in Tirthahalli taluk tested positive on Friday. As the woman had health complications including diabetes, she was admitted to a private multi-speciality hospital in Shivamogga city.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district since January 1 reached 156, including 124 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 32 cases from Sagar taluk. Of the total 156 positive cases, 13 persons have been admitted to various hospitals at present.