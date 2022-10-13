Three more arrested in forced conversion case

The Banashankari police have arrested five people, including a former BBMP councillor, in a case related to forceful conversion.

The accused have been identified as Ansar Pasha, former councillor of Banashankari ward, Nayaz Pasha, president of a local mosque, Haaji Saab, Ataur Rehman, and Shoib.

The police had arrested Ataur Rahman and Shoib earlier while the other three were arrested on Thursday. Nayaz Pasha was nabbed from Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Sridhar, hailing from Mandya, was interested in converting to Islam. The accused also got the circumcision ritual performed on Sridhar. After that, Sridhar did not want to proceed further but the accused forced him to get converted, the police said.

The case was earlier lodged in Navnagar police station in Hubballi and was transferred to Banashankari police station since the alleged crime took place here.

Sridhar, who had a family problem, got in touch with the accused who offered to help him and allegedly lured him with financial help. The accused promised to him help and transferred ₹50,000 to his account and brought him to Bengaluru to preach and practice Islam.

The accused also allegedly threatened Sridhar with a revolver when he resisted their forceful conversion and strict procedures. They blackmailed him and also threatened him with dire consequences, police said.

In the complaint, Sridhar alleged that the accused had fed him beef in spite of his opposition and sent him to study the Koran at various places. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the accused were running a conversion racket.