Three months on, KSRTC to start AC services from today

Bengaluru/Mysuru

24 June 2020 23:29 IST

Corporation has identified several intra-State routes

After a gap of over three months, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume AC bus services in a phased manner from Thursday.

The corporation has identified several intra-State routes. From Bengaluru, buses will be operated to Mysuru, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Shivamogga, Kundapur, and Virajpet. Online booking for AC buses has also resumed.

To start with, the officials have decided to run 20 AC buses that include Airavat club class buses. They are contemplating the feasibility of running a sleeper AC bus from Bengaluru to Kundapur.

An official of the KSRTC said, “We received permission to run the AC buses on Tuesday. Initially, only a few services will be operated on identified routes. Four buses will be operated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route.”

The plan is to gradually increase services in the coming days depending on patronage.

“Only 30 passengers will be allowed in each bus to maintain social distancing norms. In the sleeper coach buses, 20 people will be allowed, one passenger per berth,” the official said. There will be no further rise in ticket prices.

In a press release on Wednesday, KSRTC said that the temperature inside the buses will be maintained at 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets will not be provided in night service buses. Passengers are requested to carry their own blankets,” said an official.

He added that there is no proposal to resume the Flybus services that connect the Kempegowda International Airport. Since the imposition of the lockdown, close to 500 AC luxury buses of the corporation have remained off road.

KSRTC stopped operations from March 22 and resumed non AC services on May 19 once restrictions were relaxed.