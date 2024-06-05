Three Ministers’ children taste victory, three lose

With stakes being high, the Congress in Karnataka chose to field the wards of six Ministers in the Lok Sabha elections and it seems to have worked well in the case of three who have registered wins with comfortable margins.

The Congress fielded Sagar Khandre, son of Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, in Bidar, Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi, in Chikkodi, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar, in Belagavi, Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister for Textile, Sugarcane Development and Agriculture Shivanand Patil, in Bagalkot, Sunil Bose, son of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, in Chamarajanagar and Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, in Bengaluru South.

Pitted against senior leaders, three among these have tasted success. The biggest win among these candidates was of Sunil Bose who scored a thumping victory from Chamarajanagar (reserved) constituency with a margin of 1.88 lakh votes. He secured 7,51,671 votes against BJP’s S. Balaraj who bagged 5,62,925 votes.

Describing his victory as historic, Mr. Bose said that he will strive to make Chamarajanagar a model Lok Sabha constituency and thanked the people of Chamarajanagar for giving him the opportunity.

Sagar Khandre, who was pitted against Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, registered victory by a margin of 1.28 lakh votes. He foiled Mr. Khuba’s dream of a third win in a row. He secured 6,66,317 votes against Mr. Khuba’s 5,37,442 votes.

In Chikkodi, Priyanka Jarkiholi defeated incumbent MP Anna Saheb Jolle by a margin of 90,834 votes. Priyanka Jarkiholi secured 7,13,461 votes, while Mr. Jolle bagged 6,22,627 votes.

Less fortunate

However, the children of three other Ministers, Samyukta Patil, Mrunal Hebbalkar and Sowmya Reddy, were not that fortunate.

Samyukta Patil could not stop BJP’s Parvatagouda C. Gaddigoudar from winning for the fifth time in a row. She lost by a margin of 68,399 votes. She polled 6,02,640 votes against Mr. Gaddigoudar’s 6,71,039 votes.

In Belagavi, Mrinal Hebbalkar failed to make an impact, where the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar had the last laugh winning by a margin of 1.78 lakh votes. Despite facing initial dissidence for being an outsider, Mr. Shettar managed to poll 7,62,029 votes, while all-out efforts by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar fetched her son 5,83,592 votes.

The biggest loss among the Minister’s children was for Sowmya Reddy who lost against incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya of the BJP by a margin of 2,77,083 votes. Sowmya Reddy who had lost in the Assembly elections, secured 4,73,747 votes against Tejasvi Surya’s 7,50,830 votes.