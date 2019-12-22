Three men working for local news channels held for extortion, robbery

The district police arrested three men working for local TV news channels on the charges of extortion and robbery on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Prashant Koli (33) and Zakir Hussain Amingad (36), both of Gulistan TV, and Dasharath Sonna (27) of JK 24X7 News. One more accused is said to be absconding.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told reporters that the arrests were made following a complaint filed by a couple. He said the accused were keeping watch over the couple who were reportedly in a relationship.

While the couple were in a house in the afternoon of November 18, the accused barged into the building and allegedly threatened them of releasing a video of their meeting on social media if they did not pay them.

“The complainant, fearing social stigma, deposited ₹60,000 in the bank account of one of the accused. When they demanded more money, however, the complainant decided to file a police complaint,” Mr. Nikam said.

The police team arrested the accused and seized an SUV, eight mobile phones, a camera, a laptop, ₹24,000 in cash, and debit cards from them.

Mr. Nikam said the team that detected the case would be rewarded.