Three men stabbed during Ganesha immersion procession in Belagavi

The police point to clues that indicate the two groups knew each other; investigations are on

Updated - September 18, 2024 09:59 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A Ganesha idol being immersed in in Belagavi. Image for representation purposes only.

A Ganesha idol being immersed in in Belagavi. Image for representation purposes only. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

A few unidentified miscreants stabbed three persons in a fight that broke out during the Ganesha idol immersion procession in Belagavi in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol were attacked when they were dancing near the Kittur Channamma circle. The victims were injured in their stomachs. They were admitted to the hospital by the police and some members of the Ganesh Mandals. They are all out of danger.

Investigating officers are talking to the victims and their acquaintances. “One of the victims has said that the attack came as a surprise. However, we have some clues that indicate the two groups knew each other,” a police officer said.

A case is being registered.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:37 am IST

