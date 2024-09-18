Three men stabbed during Ganesha immersion procession in Belagavi

A few unidentified miscreants stabbed three persons in a fight that broke out during the Ganesha idol immersion procession in Belagavi in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol were attacked when they were dancing near the Kittur Channamma circle. The victims were injured in their stomachs. They were admitted to the hospital by the police and some members of the Ganesh Mandals. They are all out of danger.

Investigating officers are talking to the victims and their acquaintances. “One of the victims has said that the attack came as a surprise. However, we have some clues that indicate the two groups knew each other,” a police officer said.

A case is being registered.