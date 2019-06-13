Karnataka

Three men axed to death

The scene of crime at Medak village, Sedam taluk, in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man and his two sons were axed to death allegedly by their relatives over a land dispute at Medak village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The police said that heated arguments between two members of the families following the land dispute resulted in the murder of the 60-year-old Malkappa Chennayya and his two sons, Shankrappa (26) and Chenappa (27).

The man and one of his sons died on the spot, while the younger one breathed his last on the way to hospital. Prima facie, it seems to be a matter of dispute over partition of ancestral land.

The accused have been identified as Ashappa Chenayya, Hanumantha, Basappa, Ramappa, Senappa, Sharanappa, Lalamma and Pavitra.

