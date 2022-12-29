Three members walk out of Legislative Council over pension scheme

December 29, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Three members of the Legislative Council, including two from the ruling BJP, staged a walkout of the House over the State government’s stand on the pension scheme.

After the issue was raised during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said there is no proposal before the State government on shifting from the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which is currently in force, to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

He said the State government was not in a position to bear the financial burden arising out of giving pension as per the National Pension Scheme.

However, BJP member Ayanur Manjunath questioned why legislators should have the benefits of OPS when the government employees did not. He walked out of the House against the denial of OPS, followed by BJP member S.V. Sankanur, who also was in favour of OPS. Meanwhile, JD(S) member too declared that he was walking out of the House in protest.

Earlier, BJP member Talwar Sabanna pointed out that a large number of government employees, particularly teachers, were passing through difficult times in view of the paltry amount given as pension under the NPS. He also urged the government to come to the rescue of the pensioners by reverting to the OPS.

To a question on the OPS, Mr. Madhuswamy said the State government was giving more than ₹10,500 crore towards pension of 3,11,987 retired government employees, who come under the OPS. The total number of employees coming under NPS were 2,97,925, he said.