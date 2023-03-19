ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of family electrocuted

March 19, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A hailstone-strewn road in Kalaburagi when heavy rain lashed the district. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A mother and her two sons were electrocuted when a live high tension wire passing above their house fell on them in heavy rain and gusty winds that hit parts of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday night.

The three, 45-year-old Jharanamma, 22-year-old Suresh and 20-year-old Mahesh, died on the spot after the live wire fell on them at Dhanagargalli locality in Chincholli town.

All the three were sleeping outside the house when the incident happened. A case has been registered in the Chincholi Town Police Station.

