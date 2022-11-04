Three-member team to probe death of woman, twins in Tumakuru; 4 suspended

At the district hospital in Tumakuru, she was told to produce her Aadhaar card and thayi (mother) card, which she did not have. She was refused admission and told to go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

Tumakuru District Surgeon H. Veena was surrounded by furious residents of Bharatinagar over the death of a woman who was denied admission at the district hospital, on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

At the district hospital in Tumakuru, she was told to produce her Aadhaar card and thayi (mother) card, which she did not have. She was refused admission and told to go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

Following the shocking incident of a 35-year-old woman and her twin babies dying during delivery in her house after she was denied treatment at the Tumakuru district hospital on November 3, the Karnataka Government set up a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The government has suspended gynaecologist Dr. Usha. A.R., and staff nurses Yashodha B.Y., Savitha and Divya Bharathi.

In a series of tweets, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. K. Sudhakar said, “Considering the gravity of negligence of duty in the case, I have ordered setting up a three-member committee headed by the Commissioner of Health Department to inquire into this incident. The committee will submit the report in two weeks. If found guilty, the suspended will be dismissed with initiation of legal action against them.”

He urged doctors and hospital staff to ‘take an appropriate measures to make sure such incidents are never repeated in future’. “The department has re-issued the order making it very clear to first treat patients in critical conditions at all costs,” he said.

Ordeal of the woman

The woman is a native of Tamil Nadu. She had moved to Tumakuru a month ago. She was living in Bharathinagar along with her six-year-old daughter. The woman developed labour pain on November 2 night and managed to reach the hospital with the help of her neighbour.

However, at the hospital, she was told to produce her Aadhaar card and thayi (mother) card, which she did not have. She was refused admission and told to go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Not having money to travel to Bengaluru, she returned to her residence and delivered the babies early in the morning. However, after the first baby was delivered, she developed complications and started bleeding. Unattended, she died along with her babies.