Three-member team to leave for Delhi to explore solution to Mahadyi

A three-member team, comprising Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil, and former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, will leave for New Delhi in the second half of this month to explore the possibilities of finding a solution to the Mahadayi row. Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Horatti said that they planned to leave after January 15 and were trying to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Horatti said that they would first meet legal experts and officials and explore the possibilities of finding a solution to the Mahadayi row, particularly on clearing the hurdles that had prevented gazette notification of the verdict of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

“We will try to find out what can be done to facilitate notification of the verdict first and will also try to meet the Prime Minister with the help of Union Ministers from the State along with MPs from Karnataka,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that as it had been discussed during the meeting of elected representatives in Hubballi recently, their focus would be on finding a solution through joint efforts burying the political differences.