ADVERTISEMENT

Three-member gang nabbed for honeytrapping businessman of ₹5 lakh

Published - November 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

The Koramangala police nabbed a three-member gang for allegedly honeytrapping a 31-year-old businessman, abducting and robbing him of gold and cash worth over ₹5 lakh last Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, identified as Shiva from Nellore, befriended a woman on social media and went to meet her in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh. From there, they went to Pavagada. While walking on the road, two men in a car waylaid them. The men forced Shiva and the woman into the vehicle. They took the duo to a house and assaulted Shiva before robbing him of his gold valuables worth ₹4.2 lakh.

They later let the woman go but continued to torture Shiva demanding ₹10 lakh for his release. Shiva managed to negotiate and brought the amount to ₹5 lakh. He asked his friend Raghu to come with the ATM card to Majestic in Bengaluru. The abductors took the card, drove around the city, and withdrew the amount from an ATM in Koramangala. They released Shiva and warned him not to complaint.

Shiva returned home scared and later realized that it was a ploy to trap him. He then lodged a complaint based on which the police tracked down the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further probe is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US