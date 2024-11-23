Three-member gang nabbed for honeytrapping businessman of ₹5 lakh

The Koramangala police nabbed a three-member gang for allegedly honeytrapping a 31-year-old businessman, abducting and robbing him of gold and cash worth over ₹5 lakh last Sunday.

The victim, identified as Shiva from Nellore, befriended a woman on social media and went to meet her in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh. From there, they went to Pavagada. While walking on the road, two men in a car waylaid them. The men forced Shiva and the woman into the vehicle. They took the duo to a house and assaulted Shiva before robbing him of his gold valuables worth ₹4.2 lakh.

They later let the woman go but continued to torture Shiva demanding ₹10 lakh for his release. Shiva managed to negotiate and brought the amount to ₹5 lakh. He asked his friend Raghu to come with the ATM card to Majestic in Bengaluru. The abductors took the card, drove around the city, and withdrew the amount from an ATM in Koramangala. They released Shiva and warned him not to complaint.

Shiva returned home scared and later realized that it was a ploy to trap him. He then lodged a complaint based on which the police tracked down the accused.

Further probe is on.