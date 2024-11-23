 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Three-member gang nabbed for honeytrapping businessman of ₹5 lakh

Published - November 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

The Koramangala police nabbed a three-member gang for allegedly honeytrapping a 31-year-old businessman, abducting and robbing him of gold and cash worth over ₹5 lakh last Sunday.

The victim, identified as Shiva from Nellore, befriended a woman on social media and went to meet her in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh. From there, they went to Pavagada. While walking on the road, two men in a car waylaid them. The men forced Shiva and the woman into the vehicle. They took the duo to a house and assaulted Shiva before robbing him of his gold valuables worth ₹4.2 lakh.

They later let the woman go but continued to torture Shiva demanding ₹10 lakh for his release. Shiva managed to negotiate and brought the amount to ₹5 lakh. He asked his friend Raghu to come with the ATM card to Majestic in Bengaluru. The abductors took the card, drove around the city, and withdrew the amount from an ATM in Koramangala. They released Shiva and warned him not to complaint.

Shiva returned home scared and later realized that it was a ploy to trap him. He then lodged a complaint based on which the police tracked down the accused.

Further probe is on.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.