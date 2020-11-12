Karnataka

Three medical students killed, two injured in road accident

The mangled remains of one of the cars involved in the road accident near Manjarla Cross on the outskirts of Raichur city.  

Three medical students of Navodaya Medical Education Institution were killed and two were injured in a road accident near Manjarla Cross on the Raichur-Mantralayam Road on the outskirts of Raichur city late on Tuesday night.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Basavaraj (26), native of Mudgal, Abhishekh (26), native of Sindhanur, and Ganesh (26), native of Bengaluru.

Basavaraj was studying in the final year of MBBS, while Abhishekh and Ganesh were studying in the third year. The injured, Siddharth and Bheemanagowda, both from Lingsugur, have been shifted to RIMS Hospital in Raichur.

They are studying in the third year of MBBS, the police said.

The accident occurred when a car in which the deceased and the injured were travelling from Yergera to Raichur after dinner collided with another car from Telangana and then, rammed a roadside tree.

One of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the road accident fled from the scene, the police said.

