Three madrasa students drown in Cauvery

Three students of a madrasa in Mysuru drowned when they went fishing in the Cauvery at Srirangapatna on Friday. They have been identified as Mujassim (17), Tousif (17) and Iftikar (18).

The trio slipped and were washed away near Shambhulingaiahna Katte, Arun Nage Gowda, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Srirangapatna subdivision), said. According to Srirangapatna police, the three hailed from Hassan district and they did not know to swim.

Following an alert, the police and fire and emergency services personnel launched an operation to trace the students. A couple of hours later, they managed to retrieve the bodies.