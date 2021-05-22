Three leopards found dead on the outskirts of Mysuru

Three leopards were found dead under suspicious conditions in Belawadi village limits on the outskirts of Mysuru on Saturday.

Forest department officials who confirmed the death said there were no external injuries on any of the carcass. There are speculations that they could have been poisoned. “We will wait for the postmortem to be completed before arriving at the cause of death,” said a forest department staff who was at the spot.

The place where the leopards were found dead is close to the BEML complex where a mother and a few cubs were found sauntering near the compound wall on Tuesday night and the video had gone viral on social media.

Though there were speculations that there were five leopards in all – mother and its four cubs — forest department officials had stated that a mother and three cubs were in the BEML complex. However, the authorities could not confirm whether it was the same cubs that were found dead.