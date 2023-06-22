Three leopards found dead in Bandipur buffer zone

June 22, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MYSURU

One leopard and two leopardesses were found dead in the Bandipur buffer area on Thursday; of them, one was found to be poisoned and the others died in territorial fights.

In the first case, a leopardess was found dead on a private farm in the buffer zone of Bandipur National Park near Kathanur in Gundlupet taluk.

The Forest Department staff reached the place where the carcass of the leopardess was reported and began questioning the local people as the authorities had already placed a cage to trap the animal which had killed a dog. It transpired that the watchman of the farm, Ramesh, had laced insecticide and pesticide on the dead dog’s carcass.

It is suspected that the leopardess returned after killing the dog to gorge on it but ended up eating the poisoned carcass and died. The authorities said that Ramesh confessed to have sprinkled the dog’s carcass with poison which resulted in the animal’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-mortem indicated that the leopardess was around three years old. The accused, Ramesh, was taken into custody and produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

The Forest Department personnel incinerated the carcass of the leopardess as per NTCA protocols in the presence of NGO representatives, and senior forest officials, including Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, were present.

In an unrelated development, two other animals were found dead owing to injuries in a territorial fight. While one leopard died in Kanniyanapura village and was a five-year-old male, a three-year-old leopardess had died near Mangala village, according to Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.